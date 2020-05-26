So Far, Publishers are Keeping Subscribers Gained During the Coronavirus Crisis

New subscribers, the small bright spot for ravaged publishing, are not churning at the same rate as other subscribers, according to early data from subscription platforms.

The curve in subscription growth is starting to flatten for some but still remains higher than before coronavirus. Still, publishers including Bloomberg, The New York Times and The Guardian anecdotally say they are seeing signs of stronger retention rates from subscribers who have signed up since February and March. Most say it’s too early to declare this as a win: Publishers measure churn in their own ways and discounted monthly trial periods often need longer for data collection. Aggregate data from subscription platforms give an early indication that these readers are more likely to stick around.