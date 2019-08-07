Some News Publishers Reviewing Paywalls in Response to Google’s Chrome 76
Google’s release last week of the Chrome 76 browser, which addresses privacy concerns yet could potentially unlock metered paywalls, has some publishers re-evaluating subscription strategies. The metered paywall remains the predominant subscription model in the Americas.
According to an international survey of 18 prominent news publishers conducted last week by INMA, the Chrome 76 browser and its implications raise questions about paywall revenue models and further complicate publisher relationships with Google.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: