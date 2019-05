In the days after San Francisco police officers barged into the home of a freelance journalist—with a sledgehammer and guns drawn—to investigate the source of a leaked police report, city leaders, including Mayor London Breed, initially backed the raid.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/some-san-francisco-leaders-back-raid-on-a-journalist-district-attorney-candidates-disagree/