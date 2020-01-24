Sonoma County Gazette Acquired by Sonoma Media Investments

Sonoma Media Investments (SMI) LLC, has announced its purchase of the Sonoma County Gazette from Vesta Copestakes, publisher and owner of the Gazette since 2003. The Sonoma County Gazette will continue as a monthly publication written by readers and local residents with 35,000 printed copies distributed to 1,000 locations throughout Sonoma County. Vesta will continue as publisher in 2020 to assure a seamless transition in ownership.

“I am thrilled to tell our readers and contributors that there is life for the Gazette after me,” said Vesta Copestakes. “I was afraid that finding someone to carry on the Gazette’s tradition of community-generated content would be impossible until I talked to everyone at Sonoma Media Investments. I’m now confident the Gazette will be in good hands.”

“We welcome the addition of the Sonoma County Gazette into our portfolio of local products,” said Darius Anderson, principal owner of SMI and CEO of Kenwood Investments. “And we will continue the fine tradition of local community content that Vesta has nurtured for many years.”

Steve Falk, CEO of SMI, added, “The Gazette reaches deep into our local towns and neighborhoods. It creates a strong sense of community by reaching more than 150,000 readers every month and will be a perfect fit with our daily and weekly publications.”

The deal, which closed Dec. 27, 2019, was brokered by Ken Amundson, senior associate for the Western United States for Grimes, McGovern & Associates, and Dave Gauger, broker with Gauger Media.