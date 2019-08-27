News Newsletter News 

South Africans Outraged as US Journalist Describes President as ‘Unidentified Leader’

Amy Woodyatt | CNN  August 27, 2019

A White House journalist who described the South African president as an “unidentified leader” has drawn a backlash from social media users and press in South Africa and beyond.

Danielle Superville, the White House reporter for The Associated Press, tweeted a picture of four world leaders at this year’s G7 summit, tagging Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

