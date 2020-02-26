News Newsletter News 

Spanish-Language Media Giant Univision Sold as Challenges Loom

Meg James | Los Angeles Times   February 26, 2020

Univision Communications Inc. is turning the page after a turbulent 14-year reign of private equity firms that soured on their investment.

The finale of the months-long auction for the nation’s largest Spanish-language media company came early Tuesday when former Viacom executive Wade Davis and private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners announced that they were teaming up to acquire 64% of Univision for an undisclosed price.

