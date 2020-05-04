Spanish-Language Media Initially Required a Learning Curve for Coronavirus Coverage

Spanish-language news media in the United States has been following the coronavirus story like every other news outlet around the world.

And at least at the beginning of the pandemic, its coverage style wasn’t so different from English-language media either: It largely left Latinos out of the story.

A new analysis from the Center for Community Media at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism shows that when Spanish-language media did start covering the pandemic story through a Latino lens, stories focused primarily on undocumented people and farm workers, both of whom are considered some of the most vulnerable parts of the population.