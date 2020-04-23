Sports Publishers Try Teaming Up on Ad Deals

With no live sports on television and athletes sheltering in their homes, sports publishers are hoping that teamwork will help them keep their advertisers’ attention.

Over the past six weeks, a number of sports publishers, including CBS Sports, USA Today Sports and Minute Media, have either pitched or discussed pitching advertisers different ad programs that combine either those publishers’ audiences, media, production capabilities and content, sources said. A few sports publishers have had discussions about similar collaborations with non-endemic partners in the news and lifestyle space, though none have progressed all the way into pitches, two CROs said.