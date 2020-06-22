Spyware Technology Found on Phone of Moroccan Journalist, Report Says
Technologists who discovered spyware made by an Israeli company targeting journalists in several authoritarian countries said they found the same spyware used against a Moroccan journalist three days after the company announced a policy against such uses.
Amnesty International's Security Lab, the forensic technology arm of the well-known human rights organization, said it found telltale signs that NSO Group's Pegasus software had been used to infect the cellphone of an award-winning Moroccan journalist and human rights defender, Omar Radi. On Sunday, the group released its analysis of Radi's phone.