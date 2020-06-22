News Newsletter News 

Spyware Technology Found on Phone of Moroccan Journalist, Report Says

Dana Priest | Washington Post   June 22, 2020

Technologists who discovered spyware made by an Israeli company targeting journalists in several authoritarian countries said they found the same spyware used against a Moroccan journalist three days after the company announced a policy against such uses.

Amnesty International’s Security Lab, the forensic technology arm of the well-known human rights organization, said it found telltale signs that NSO Group’s Pegasus software had been used to infect the cellphone of an award-winning Moroccan journalist and human rights defender, Omar Radi. On Sunday, the group released its analysis of Radi’s phone.

