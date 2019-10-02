Starbucks, No Longer Selling Print Newspapers in Stores, Now Offering Free Digital Access to Several Newspaper Websites
After ceasing sales of print newspapers, Starbucks announced Tuesday that it will offer customers free digital access to several newspapers for a limited time.
Starbucks customers using the free in-store Wi-Fi at the coffee giant’s more-than 8,500 company-owned stores will have complimentary digital access to the Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Seattle Times, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel and New York Daily News.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: