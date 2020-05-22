State Department Asks Americans Working for Chinese Media to Share Personal Details
The State Department is asking all US-based employees of Chinese state TV network CGTN to fill out detailed questionnaires with personal information, alarming American employees of the network, CNN has learned.
It’s a result of five Chinese state media outlets being labeled Foreign Missions by the US earlier this year, marking them as extensions of Beijing’s government and requiring them to comply with the same rules that govern foreign embassies and consulates.Read More