Statement: Ad Tech Companies: Stop Journalism-Harming Keyword Blocking Practices

The News Media Alliance and Digital Content Next call on digital advertisers and digital advertising companies to stop using keyword blocking practices that jeopardize the sustainability of high-quality journalism during this critical time. While many advertisers have decreased or ceased their spending on digital advertising altogether due to the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, others are using keywords to block their ads from appearing on COVID-19-related content.

Alliance President & CEO David Chavern said, “News organizations are working tirelessly to provide reliable and trustworthy information to their communities; a life-saving service at this unprecedented time. Keyword blocking serves to punish publishers for this very same coverage, with potentially catastrophic effects.”