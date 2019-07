Campaigns can help news organizations build revenue through sponsorships, grow general brand awareness and cultivate a specific niche audience. Earlier this summer, I shared tips on how to craft a strategic sponsorship campaign with members of the Institute for Nonprofit News at its annual conference, INNDAYS2019 in Houston.

