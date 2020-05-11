Street Sense Newspaper was a Lifeline for the Homeless in D.C. Coronavirus Forced It to Stop the Presses.
After waking up on a recent Monday, Ron Dudley pulled on his Washington Nationals jersey and walked down his street, past a bus stop where he had slept one night, and stopped in front of Trader Joe’s for the first time in three weeks.
“When Trader Joe’s opens, I open,” he thought that morning.
But unlike every other time he had stood outside of the grocery store on 14th Street in Northwest Washington for the past three years, Dudley had not a single newspaper to sell.