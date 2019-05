Major media outlets failed to rebut President Donald Trump’s misinformation 65% of the time in their tweets about his false or misleading comments, according to a Media Matters review. That means the outlets amplified Trump’s misinformation more than 400 times over the three-week period of the study–a rate of 19 per day.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/study-major-media-outlets-twitter-accounts-amplify-false-trump-claims-on-average-19-times-a-day/