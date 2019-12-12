Study Shows Cookies Slow Down Pages and Cause Data Leakage

For a long time, publishers have known that too many tech vendors can cause headaches, slowing down page-load times and risking data leakage. Recent research shows just how bad it is.

Between August and November, ad tech consultancy Redbud scanned 68 of the top news and magazine sites in the U.K., Germany and France to assess the impact of third-party cookie synching—used to track people from one system to another—and other third-party trackers on publisher sites.