News Newsletter News 

Subscriber-Only Newsletters Aim to Build Local News Loyalty

Mark Jacob | Local News Initiative   October 23, 2019
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn

Local news organizations, which have long used email newsletters to drive readers to their websites and boost page views, are increasingly offering newsletters as destinations of their own to boost subscriber loyalty.

A major data analysis, conducted by Northwestern University’s Spiegel Research Center and released earlier this year by the Medill Local News Initiative, showed that a primary factor in subscriber retention was regular reader visits.

Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *