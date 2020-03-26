Coronavirus News Newsletter News Viewpoints 

Sullivan: Local Journalism Needs a Coronavirus Stimulus plan, Too

Margaret Sullivan | Washington Post  March 26, 2020

It’s a harsh paradox.

Media readership and viewership is soaring as citizens seek life-or-death information about the coronavirus: Where to get tested? Does my hospital have enough ventilators? Is it safe to go outside?

But the accompanying economic decline is killing off advertising — for restaurants, cars, travel, entertainment — and other support that has kept many news organizations going.

