Sullivan: Local Journalism Needs a Coronavirus Stimulus plan, Too Margaret Sullivan | Washington Post March 26, 2020 It's a harsh paradox. Media readership and viewership is soaring as citizens seek life-or-death information about the coronavirus: Where to get tested? Does my hospital have enough ventilators? Is it safe to go outside? But the accompanying economic decline is killing off advertising — for restaurants, cars, travel, entertainment — and other support that has kept many news organizations going.