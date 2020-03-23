Coronavirus News Newsletter News Viewpoints Sullivan: The Media Must Stop Live-Broadcasting Trump’s Dangerous, Destructive Coronavirus Briefings Margaret Sullivan | Washington Post March 23, 2020 More and more each day, President Trump is using his daily briefings as a substitute for the campaign rallies that have been forced into extinction by the spread of the novel coronavirus. These White House sessions — ostensibly meant to give the public critical and truthful information about this frightening crisis — are in fact working against that end. Follow Read More
That is a laugh–Our totally unbiased, freedom of the press, 100% accurate national news media thinks the President should be barred from having his news conferences televised? How about the “unbiased” reporters in the audience stop baiting the Pres. with their self-opiniated questions directed at gaining themselves attention instead of telling the public what they need to know to handle this tremendous disruption of our society.