Swedish Publisher Bonnier News Closes Innovation Hub

Lucinda Southern | Digiday   November 27, 2019

Swedish media company Bonnier News is closing its 2-year-old innovation hub, Bonnier News Next, and will task existing staffers at each of its publishing brands responsible for designing new, revenue-generating products instead.

On Monday, Nov. 25, chief commercial officer, Alexander Lydecker, sent a Slack message to employees announcing the closure of the hub and that Bonnier News’ individual operations will take full responsibility for their innovation processes.

