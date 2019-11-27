Swedish Publisher Bonnier News Closes Innovation Hub
Swedish media company Bonnier News is closing its 2-year-old innovation hub, Bonnier News Next, and will task existing staffers at each of its publishing brands responsible for designing new, revenue-generating products instead.
On Monday, Nov. 25, chief commercial officer, Alexander Lydecker, sent a Slack message to employees announcing the closure of the hub and that Bonnier News’ individual operations will take full responsibility for their innovation processes.