Sydney Morning Herald Launches ‘Good News’ Initiative to Balance Pandemic Content

Our audience has been telling us for some time they wanted to see some light alongside the shade in our coverage. There’s a portion of our audience who are so disheartened by the news, they disengage completely. It became obvious pretty quickly the issue would be exasperated if we didn’t focus more on demonstrating the breadth of our coverage during the pandemic.

We promise our readers our journalism will shine a light in dark places and pursue the truth. They’ve told us, through various feedback channels and research projects, that they also want us to look for hope in our communities and balance our coverage with constructive and optimistic reportage.

The coronavirus pandemic elevated this need to an urgency.