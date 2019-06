Around the world, women are far less likely than men to be seen in the media. As subjects of stories, women only appear in a quarter of television, radio, and print news. In a 2015 report, women made up a mere 19% of experts featured in news stories and 37% of reporters telling stories globally.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tackling-the-underrepresentation-of-women-in-media/