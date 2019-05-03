Tampa Bay Times Begins Doorfront Direct Magazine Delivery

Doorfront Direct, the nation’s largest magazine and catalog delivery network, announced this week that The Tampa Bay Times is now delivering national monthly magazines in the growing Tampa-St. Petersburg market.

“Delivering monthly magazines broadens the services we offer and adds a new revenue source for our delivery organization,” said Ben Hayes, director of operations for The Tampa Bay Times, adding “the program aligns with our goal of serving more consumers within our market through greater utilization of our existing operation.”

Tampa Bay is the 34th market to join the Doorfront Direct network, which now delivers more than 700,000 magazines monthly across the country, serving major publishers like Hearst and Conde Nast.

“As we look to the future of our industry and the changing needs of our distribution force, it makes sense to add products that are a good fit. This is the next logical step,” Hayes added.

“The Tampa Bay Times is the largest newspaper in Florida, and now they’re delivering the largest of our six Florida markets,” said Randall Brant, executive director for Doorfront Direct. “The preparation and execution of their team has been outstanding, and we look forward to working with them as we grow.”