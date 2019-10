The Poynter-owned Tampa Bay Times laid off seven journalists on Thursday—five full-timers and two part-timers. Two other openings are not being filled.

In addition, the Times will combine the A (national) and B (local) sections in print on Monday through Saturday in an effort to save costs. Times Executive Editor Mark Katches informed his staff of the news in a meeting Thursday afternoon at the paper’s St. Petersburg, Florida, headquarters.