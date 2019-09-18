News Newsletter News 

Tech and Data Issues Pose Stiff Challenges to Reader Revenue Strategies

Chris Sutcliffe | WAN-IFRA  September 18, 2019

As publishers turn to subscription revenue to shore up their revenue strategies–from the largest international audiences down to the local publishers–they are each grappling with the constantly changing issues of tech and data.

As an example, publishers have been forced to make decisions about making their paywalls stricter, not on their own initiative but in response to the actions of a tech giant.

 

