Tech Firms Criticized for ‘Lack of Answers’ on Covid-19 Disinformation
MPs have berated leading tech firms for failing to answer questions about taking responsibility for disinformation in the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the companies of giving vague, preprepared answers.
Representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter appeared in front of a Commons select committee but struggled to give satisfactory responses to politicians, who wanted to know what they were doing to combat issues such as false claims linking 5G to the pandemic.Read More