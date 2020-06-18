News 

‘Terrified’ Newspaper’s Staff Were Forced to Return to Office. Now There’s a COVID-19 Case in the Building.

Maxwell Tani | Daily Beast  June 18, 2020

Executives at South Carolina’s largest newspaper asked staff to return to work in the office full-time despite concerns about the coronavirus. Now, there’s a COVID-19 case in the paper’s building.

Multiple sources told The Daily Beast that Post and Courier higher-ups have informed staff in recent days of one confirmed case in the paper’s Charleston office. Upon learning the news, employees were horrified.

