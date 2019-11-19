Texas Tribune Editor-in-Chief, Chief Audience Officer to Step Down and Launch a National News Organization for Women
This is one of the saddest and happiest things I’ve had to write for this site in ten years. Emily Ramshaw, our beloved editor in chief, and Amanda Zamora, our best-in-class chief audience officer, will be leaving The Texas Tribune in a few weeks to launch a new venture: in their words, a new national nonprofit news organization aimed at giving women the facts, tools and information they need to be equal participants in democracy and civic life.Read More