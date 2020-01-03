News Newsletter News 

Thai Court Sentences Journalist Suchanee Cloitre to Two Years in Jail for Defamation

Staff | CPJ  January 3, 2020

On December 24, 2019, a court in Thailand’s central Lopburi province sentenced Suchanee, a former reporter with local news broadcaster Voice TV, to two years in prison over a 2016 tweet she posted while working at the broadcaster, according to news reports.

The tweet criticized Thammakaset, a local poultry farm, which was ordered by a court to pay compensation to workers for labor law violations, according to those reports and the journalist, who spoke to CPJ via phone.

