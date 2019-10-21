The America’s Test Kitchen Recipe for Profitable Media
Back in 1992, the founders of Cook’s Illustrated were creating a new type of magazine that would focus on the consumer, rather than the advertiser. The twist: In order to keep its advice above reproach, Cook’s Illustrated wouldn’t take ads, instead relying on circulation revenue.
Fast forward to today, Cook’s Illustrated is now part of America’s Test Kitchen, which includes Cook’s Country magazine, two TV shows on PBS and an online cooking school.Read More