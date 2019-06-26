News Newsletter News 

The Audience in the Mind’s Eye: How Journalists Imagine Their Readers

James Robinson | CJR  June 26, 2019

A central irony of the newsroom is that while many journalists’ decisions are made with readers in mind, the audiences for their work often remain unfocused, imagined abstractions, built on long-held assumptions, newsroom folklore, and imperfect inference.

This is not particular to journalism. Writing, like reading, is a solitary activity; unlike orators, writers are necessarily separated from their audiences.

