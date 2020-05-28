The Bad News Quietly Buried During the Pandemic
With the world's attention glued to the coronavirus pandemic, news about anything else has been slipping farther and farther down the proverbial front page. But that doesn't mean nothing's been going on. Whether by design or coincidence, politicians and others are taking cover under coronavirus news to move forward on their plans—and with so much to say about the pandemic, journalists have been letting slide what might otherwise land above the fold.