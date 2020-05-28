Content Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

The Bad News Quietly Buried During the Pandemic

Zoë Beery | CJR  May 28, 2020

With the world’s attention glued to the coronavirus pandemic, news about anything else has been slipping farther and farther down the proverbial front page. But that doesn’t mean nothing’s been going on. Whether by design or coincidence, politicians and others are taking cover under coronavirus news to move forward on their plans—and with so much to say about the pandemic, journalists have been letting slide what might otherwise land above the fold.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *