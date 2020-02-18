The BBC is Nearly 100 Years Old. Will it Survive the Next Decade?
Britain’s public service broadcaster has been at the heart of media in the United Kingdom and many parts of the world for the best part of a century. Now it’s facing a brutal fight for survival.
The British Broadcasting Corporation is confronting unprecedented political hostility, looming threats to its funding, deep cuts to some services and ever increasing competition from digital platforms ahead of its centenary in 2022.