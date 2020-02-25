News Newsletter News 

The Boston Globe Needed a Better Family Leave Policy. Meet the Six Women Who Made it Happen

Mel Grau | Poynter   February 25, 2020

Most desks sat empty, aside from red union shirts hugging backs of chairs, a sign that it was New Year’s Eve. The remaining workers at The Boston Globe were busy wrapping things up for the day, the year, when some received a notification from the higher ups.

On Dec. 31, 2018, executives announced a new family leave policy: 10 weeks paid time off for parents and caregivers, plus six additional weeks for birth mothers—a significant increase from the current policy of just six weeks.

