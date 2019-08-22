The Boston Globe Works With the Next Generation of Community Journalists

The Boston Globe announced a new partnership with Boston University College of Communication to expand news coverage in the city of Newton while also helping to train the next generation of journalists. Under a pilot program, the school will devote one of its beat reporting classes to covering the city of 90,000 residents for The Globe throughout the academic year.

While many regional news organizations continue to cut local coverage, this partnership with Boston University will allow the Globe to deepen its coverage of Newton and test whether this attracts and retains subscribers, which are business imperatives for long-term sustainability.

“Newton has long been among the Globe’s most loyal communities. This pilot will test if adding fresh voices with a digital-first approach helps us grow while fulfilling our civic role,” said Brian McGrory, editor of The Boston Globe, “We’re thrilled to be working with Boston University to nurture the next generation of community journalists.”

“Newton is facing urgent and divisive issues around development and its schools as well as a hotly contested November election,” said Gail Spector, a longtime Newton journalist and former Newton TAB editor who will teach the class. “It’s an incredible opportunity for these students to dive into important issues as they continue their work in such an important field.”

The Globe will publish a weekly newsletter, host a dedicated section on bostonglobe.com, and publish both student stories and pieces from Boston Globe reporters beginning in early September.

As this new initiative gets underway, the Globe wants to hear from the community. To learn more about The Boston Globe’s coverage and lend your ideas, sign up for updates and share your thoughts at globe.com/newtonreport.