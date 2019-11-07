The Challenges for Fact-Checkers Working Across Different Countries Include Time Zones and Translations

Fact-checking across borders, in different time zones and in disparate languages at the same time is a daily routine for a handful of fact-checking organizations. On the last day of Facebook’s global Fact-Checking Partner Summit, some of those fact-checkers took the stage in Menlo Park, California, and shared with an audience of more than 100 fact-checkers three of the biggest challenges they face: hiring people, working in different time zones and translating their verifications.