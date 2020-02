It’s a high-class but increasingly common problem: being a former magazine editor in a digitized world that cares little about whose name used to be on top of a defunct masthead. (A masthead, for those unfamiliar with the term, lists in careful hierarchy the top staff of a publication and is most often printed on paper—which tells you pretty much all you need to know.)

At 48, Dan Peres is already an old hand at being a former magazine editor.