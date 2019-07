Paul Nyden, a longtime investigative reporter at the Charleston Gazette, used to say he had two tenets that guided his work. The first was: “Figure out who the bad guys are, and fuck ’em.” And the second was: “Then fuck ’em again.” Not exactly what they teach in J-school.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-charleston-gazette-mail-survived-a-merger-and-bankruptcy-will-it-survive-its-new-owner/