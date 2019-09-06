News Newsletter News 

The Compass Experiment Launches Mahoning Matters and a Local News Team in Youngstown, Ohio

Mandy Jenkins | Medium   September 6, 2019

Things are moving along in Youngstown, where we are in the process of building out The Compass Experiment’s first local news site.

One of the most important initial tasks we faced was naming this new publication. I’m excited to share that we landed on Mahoning Matters, a name that reflects both what we’ll cover and what we believe: The Mahoning Valley matters. Youngstown matters. Local news matters.

