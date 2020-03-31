The Coronavirus Crisis Has Lessons for Us About Service Journalism
If service journalism has a time to shine, it’s during a crisis. When things are going wrong, people need good, specific information to deal with the situation, they need to know that the information is trustworthy, and they need it fast—being able to make decisions quickly is fundamental to crisis management.
As COVID-19 spreads around the globe, almost all news organizations have stepped up their output of service journalism.