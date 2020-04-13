The Coronavirus Crisis Will Eventually End, but the Distributed Newsroom is Here to Stay

Over the past few weeks, social distancing policies and travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 came into force in countries across the globe, impacting billions—journalists included. Almost overnight, news publishers had to find a new way of functioning that didn’t revolve around physical newsrooms. To add to the pressure, many newsrooms are simultaneously facing an existential financial crisis of lost advertising revenue and subscription revenue at risk from a global recession, resulting in layoffs, furloughs, pay cuts, and closures at an unprecedented rate.