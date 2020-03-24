The Coronavirus is a Media Extinction Event

As the reporters, photographers, editors, and designers at the Seattle Times report on a community stricken with the coronavirus, their paper is also battling another serious threat. In just a few weeks, its local advertising business has all but disappeared.

A cruel irony of the pandemic, which in the United States has grown to more than 42,000 cases and killed 573 people, is that while journalists may be performing an essential business, the business of journalism is facing an extinction-level threat.