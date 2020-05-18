The Coronavirus is Creating a Barbell Effect for Publishers’ Ad Sales

The coronavirus is causing many publishers to experience of bifurcation of their ad sales that’s led to an evaporation of the mid-sized deal.

Many large digital publishers are finding the bulk of their deal flow is smaller deals. There are still the big fish to land with wide-ranging campaigns, according to CROs at four different publishers. What’s missing: the $100,000 to $300,000 deals that serve as a lot of large publisher’s bread and butter