The Coronavirus Revives Facebook as a News Powerhouse

Until recently, Facebook could feel at times like the virtual equivalent of a sleepy bingo parlor—an outmoded gathering place populated mainly by retirees looking for conversation and cheap fun.

That was before the coronavirus.

Now, stuck inside their homes and isolated from their families and friends, millions of Americans are rediscovering the social network’s virtues. That has lifted usage of Facebook features like messaging and video calls to record levels and powered a surge in traffic for publishers of virus-related news.