The Coronavirus Traffic Bump to News Sites is Pretty Much Over Already

Some parts of America seem to be having—early, tentative, potential—success flattening the curve of COVID-19 infections. But there’s one place where the curve has already gone flat: traffic to news sites. Last month’s striking surge in audience attention has ebbed week by week and has now largely washed away. Here’s what that looks like…

As the coronavirus grew into a global pandemic—and as its impact on most people’ lives moved from theoretical to very real—news organizations benefited from a swell of interest and traffic. Readers turned to established news outlets more than partisan sites of any type. It was strong evidence of the news industry’s true status as an “essential” business.