The Crisis That Never Was: Why Mobile Ad-Blocking Fears Haven’t Been Realized
A few years ago, alarmist headlines claimed ad blockers would kill the internet after leaching millions of dollars in publishers’ revenue and insisted advertisers should panic.
Today the notion of mobile ad blocking has receded in publisher’s minds from existential threat to manageable nuisance. On their priority list of issues to address, it has dropped somewhere below managing user-privacy regulations and identifying audiences as use of third-party cookies wanes.Read More