The Daily Wire and Black Salve Show That Facebook’s Takedown Policies have One Thing in Common: Inconsistency
Inauthentic coordinated behavior, in the U.S.? One of modern media’s mysteries the past few years has been: How does the right-wing website The Daily Wire do so incredibly well on Facebook? It’s regularly one of the world’s top publishers there; it was #11 in September, not far behind The New York Times and The Washington Post in terms of engagements despite having far fewer employees than those major news organizations and publishing many fewer stories.Read More