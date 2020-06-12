The Dallas Morning News is Testing Out Reporter-Specific Promo Codes for Readers on the Fence About Subscribing

Journalists around the world are three months into working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. As initial online traffic has surged and tapered, newsrooms are now working on ways to capitalize on the extra attention they’ve been getting and sustaining new and returning readers longterm.

The Dallas Morning News’ latest experiment to boost digital subscriptions is something you’ve seen before. If you’ve ever been tempted to buy a lipstick off Instagram because an influencer gave you a discount code (guilty), this works in the same way.