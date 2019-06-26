News Newsletter News 

The Death of a Ludicrously Local, Incredibly Essential Newspaper

Graham Vyse | Washington Post Magazine   June 26, 2019

Nov. 16, 2017, should have been a banner day at the Current newspapers. The publisher of four community weeklies covering Northwest Washington was marking its 50th anniversary — five decades of reporting on the most affluent quadrant of the nation’s capital, where powerful, highly educated residents live alongside embassies and elite prep schools, world-class universities and tony restaurants, as well as Washington National Cathedral and the National Zoo.

