The Economist is Trying to Convert Its 1M YouTube Subscribers into Paying Members

Lucinda Southern | Digiday   October 29, 2019
The Economist has reached 1 million YouTube subscribers and is starting to see signs that these videos are driving referral traffic back to its site, where ultimately it wants people to subscribe.

In September, as part of the funding it received from Google’s Digital News Initiative, The Economist began publishing YouTube videos designed to increase watch time and interaction on YouTube as well as drive people back to The Economist’s site.

